Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 89,075 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $477.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.76. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

