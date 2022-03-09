Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 659.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,876 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Repare Therapeutics worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after buying an additional 1,121,157 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $576.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $35.75.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.