Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 4,542.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,044 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of AppHarvest worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 2,349.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 916,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AppHarvest by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $488.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

