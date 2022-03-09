Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,615 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Immunic worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $298.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. Immunic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

