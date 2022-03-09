Millennium Management LLC Buys 152,590 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.04% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $12,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

