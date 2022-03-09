Millennium Management LLC Buys 7,721 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after acquiring an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after acquiring an additional 199,989 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $26,133,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 215.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 140,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 274.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 121,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.52 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

