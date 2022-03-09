Millennium Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Atrion worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atrion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atrion by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Atrion by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $720.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.58. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $579.96 and a 52-week high of $805.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Atrion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.