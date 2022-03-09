Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of XPEL worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of XPEL by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPEL by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 2.07. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $103.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $1,083,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,800 shares of company stock worth $17,322,920 in the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

