Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Agora worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Agora during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Agora by 33.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Agora by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Agora during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. Agora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.14.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Agora had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 43.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

