Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alleghany worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $598.73 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.77 by $0.69. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

