Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,245 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 87.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE JBT opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

