Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 320.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Century Communities worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 23.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 15.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 57.1% during the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $60.92 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.49%.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

