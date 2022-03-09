Millennium Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Quanex Building Products worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after acquiring an additional 216,606 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 304,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 62,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

NX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

