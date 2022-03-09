Millennium Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colliers International Group worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,691,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $57,929,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

