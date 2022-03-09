Millennium Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.9% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMKR opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

