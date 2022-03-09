Millennium Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562,696 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 24.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $138.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.49. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

