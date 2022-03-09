Millennium Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.22% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 826,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 326,015 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFVI stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

