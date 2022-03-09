Millennium Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 165.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,913 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Titan Machinery worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 104,366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $586.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

