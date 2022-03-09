Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.40% of AudioCodes worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUDC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

AudioCodes Profile (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.