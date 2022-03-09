Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1,527.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.14% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $24,772,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $27,660,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.71. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $200,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 24,500 shares valued at $2,523,615. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

