Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,163 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of MINISO Group worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,451 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter valued at $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 1,185,598 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in MINISO Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,670,000 after buying an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in MINISO Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after buying an additional 492,824 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MNSO stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.05. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About MINISO Group (Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.