Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 1,091.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,500 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.75% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

