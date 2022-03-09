Millennium Management LLC Purchases 32,669 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,669 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of I-Mab worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $1,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $4,982,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $6,549,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter worth $4,357,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.

Shares of IMAB opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

