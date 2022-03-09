Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 17.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,528,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 161,186 shares during the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $261,953.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,648 shares of company stock worth $12,829,329.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

BATS JAMF opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

