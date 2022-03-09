Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,099 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.47% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $11,321,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,449,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,843,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAH opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

