Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 201.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

FNV stock opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $110.21 and a 1 year high of $168.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

