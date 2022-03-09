Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PROG worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PROG by 49.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PROG by 5.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PROG by 100,556.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in PROG by 15.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $56.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRG. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

