Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,597 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,009,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 175,351 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 909,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 287,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 94,697 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadscale Acquisition by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.20.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

