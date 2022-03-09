MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 44.2% Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $15.09 or 0.00035848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 44.2% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $163.27 million and approximately $226,198.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00237966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003818 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00565332 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,822,825 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

