Mina (MINA) Market Cap Achieves $736.59 Million

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $736.59 million and approximately $43.38 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.68 or 0.06500752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,916.07 or 1.00232448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041511 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 399,399,282 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.