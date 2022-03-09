Minereum (MNE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34,290.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Minereum has a market cap of $651,880.45 and approximately $34,290.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,800,798 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

