Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

