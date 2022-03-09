Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $9.94 million and $2.03 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.