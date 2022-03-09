MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $7,824.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.74 or 0.06420229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.32 or 0.00742549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00066289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.08 or 0.00443825 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006977 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00329812 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

