Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $471.52

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $471.52 and traded as high as $524.53. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $518.51, with a volume of 2,915 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.52.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

