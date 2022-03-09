Mizuho Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $325.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of several other research reports. boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.56.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.48.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total transaction of $5,325,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

