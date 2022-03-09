MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 6,440 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. 1,839,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,723. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

