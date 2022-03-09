MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,066,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,127,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. 1,203,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

