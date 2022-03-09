MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.63% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,653,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 977,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,990. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.