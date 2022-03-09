MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.68. 1,416,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.