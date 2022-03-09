MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 3,106 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 0.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.60. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

