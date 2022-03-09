MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 7,939 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.27% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 397,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 118,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average of $56.04. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

