MJP Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.2% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $10.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

