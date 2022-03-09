MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $65.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,785.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,730. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,671.45 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,088.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,304.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

