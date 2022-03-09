MJP Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 314,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RZV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.22. 10,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,599. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

