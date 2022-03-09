MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 3,096 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.75. 24,714,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,522,996. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

