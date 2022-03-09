MJP Associates Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 16.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $55,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 272,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,829,000 after acquiring an additional 171,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.40. 4,120,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,021,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $136.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.