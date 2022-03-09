MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $1.38 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,670,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,516. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

