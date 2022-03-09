Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Model N worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MODN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Model N by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Model N by 108.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 147.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 110,745 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth $3,430,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 3,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $90,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.05 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.