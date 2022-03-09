MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Down 2%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 149,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 238,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 137.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MOGU by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU during the second quarter worth $29,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

