MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Down 2%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 149,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 238,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.
The firm has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 137.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter.
MOGU Company Profile (NYSE:MOGU)
Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.
